UVA Medical report steady decline in COVID-19 patients

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at UVA Medical Center say they are seeing a steady decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations. At a media briefing Friday morning, there is one adult and one pediatric patient being treated with COVID-19 there.

As of Friday morning, hospital officials reported no COVID-19 patients in the ICU. There were several days earlier this week where the hospital did not admit any new COVID-19 patients, but doctors say, we are not out of the woods yet.

“We have seen that there is an uptick in Virginia in COVID-19 cases and also regionally here, according to the Virginia Department of Health. We were at a very low level, so this is perhaps, not unsurprising. We were anticipating that we could see a bump in COVID-19,” said Dr. Costi Sifri, an infectious disease expert with UVA Health.

Dr. Sifri says this increase in cases likely comes from relaxed masking rules, waning levels of immunity and the more transmissible BA.2. variant.

