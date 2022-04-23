Healthcare Pros
State police investigate two separate motorcycle crashes on Route 288

Both crashes occurred just minutes apart
Two separate motorcycle crashes occurred southbound on I-288 at the Chester Road exit on...
Two separate motorcycle crashes occurred southbound on I-288 at the Chester Road exit on Saturday, April 23.(Jack Rayburn)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are currently investigating two separate motorcycle crashes that happened in the southbound lanes of 288 at the Chester Road exit.

The first crash happened at 11:11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 just before the on-ramp to Chester Road.

A 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle rear-ended a Ford Escape.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 64-year-old man, was wearing a helmet but had sustained severe but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken by EMS to VCU Medical Center.

The driver of the Ford Escape was not injured.

The second crash happened just minutes after the first at 11:18 a.m. on the off-ramp of Chester Road.

A 2008 Victory Vision motorcycle came off the ramp at a high speed when he lost control and overturned the motorcycle into the median.

The driver, a 53-year-old man from Petersburg, has serious but also non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to VCU Medical Center.

Both crashes are under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

