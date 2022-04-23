Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

State police investigate two separate motorcycle crashes on I-288

Both crashes occurred just minutes apart
Two separate motorcycle crashes occurred southbound on I-288 at the Chester Road exit on...
Two separate motorcycle crashes occurred southbound on I-288 at the Chester Road exit on Saturday, April 23.(Jack Rayburn)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are currently investigating two separate motorcycle crashes that happened in the southbound lanes of I-288 at the Chester Road exit.

The first crash happened at 11:11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 just before the on-ramp to Chester Road.

A 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle rear-ended a Ford Escape.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 64-year-old man, was wearing a helmet but had sustained severe but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken by EMS to VCU Medical Center.

The driver of the Ford Escape was not injured.

The second crash happened just minutes after the first at 11:18 a.m. on the off-ramp of Chester Road.

A 2008 Victory Vision motorcycle came off the ramp at a high speed when he lost control and overturned the motorcycle into the median.

The driver, a 53-year-old man from Petersburg, has serious but also non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to VCU Medical Center.

Both crashes are under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Samiyah Yellardy
Search warrant gives new details in shooting death of 17-year-old girl
Joseph Cruz, 40, Pawtucket, RI, was charged with one felony count of transporting five or more...
Virginia State Police seize 85 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop on I-85
Petersburg police said six people were shot at multiple locations around the city on Friday...
6 shot in Petersburg at multiple locations
The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
4 students, 2 adults injured in Chesterfield bus crash
The family of Tracy Epps now fears the worst as they continue to seek information about her...
‘We just want to recover her’: Family of missing Henrico woman fears worst has happened to loved one

Latest News

The Fall Line trail will connect at least seven different central Virginia localities upon...
VDOT holding duplicate public hearings on Fall Line Trail
Hanover County
Hanover looking for public comment on Pole Green Road widening project
River City Sportxplex will host at least eight shows with Chesterfield After Hours concerts...
River City Sportsplex to host Chesterfield After Hours concerts this summer
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
Authorities probe escape of 2 men from mental hospital