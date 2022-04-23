River City Sportsplex to host Chesterfield After Hours concerts this summer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - EventMakers-USA, the producer of the After Hours Concert Series, is adding a Chesterfield After Hours at River City Sportsplex to host at least eight shows in this year’s season.

River City Sportsplex is on 13030 Genito Road and is operated by Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation. It is an award-winning facility with soccer, lacrosse and field hockey athletic fields. The Sportsplex currently has concessions, ample parking and restrooms, and VIP options on-site that can all be translated for hosting live shows.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Eventmakers-USA at River City Sportsplex; it is precisely what is envisioned as part of the ongoing planning and investments in the Genito/288 corridor,” said Christopher Winslow, Chair, Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors. “By attracting complementary uses, we have an immense economic opportunity to capture additional revenues at our hotels, restaurants, and gas stations. And most importantly, we are enhancing the entertainment experience for visitors and county residents. We want to exceed what one comes to expect from a First Choice Community, and this is incredible progress toward accomplishing that goal.”

Some of this season’s lineup at the River City Sportsplex includes Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners on July 22, Collective Soul and Switchfoot on July 27, ABBA The Concert on July 28 and Little River Band on October 15. Additional shows will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Tickets for upcoming concerts are on sale now, you can get them online or by phone at 1-800-514-3849. A limited number of season passes are currently available. They grant access to every show in the upcoming concert series and can be purchased here.

All concerts are rain or shine, gates open at 5 p.m., shows start at 6 p.m.

