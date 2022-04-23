Healthcare Pros
Richmond police cruiser involved in 3-vehicle crash

A Richmond police cruiser was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Friday evening.
A Richmond police cruiser was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Friday evening.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police cruiser was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Friday evening.

The crash happened around 6:11 p.m. at the intersection of Chamberlayne and Laburnum avenues.

Police said a person and officers were injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Richmond police cruiser was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Friday evening.
A Richmond police cruiser was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Friday evening.(NBC12)

The person in the third vehicle stayed at the scene.

The crash is being investigated.

