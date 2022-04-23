Healthcare Pros
Police: Man robs same gas station twice in one week

Police believe the man has robbed the same gas station twice in one week, brandishing a knife and getting away with cash in both incidents.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are investigating a robbery that happened at a Shell Gas Station on Hull Street Road.

Police said a man walked into the Shell at 13101 Hull Street Road at about 8:32 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 armed with a knife and robbed the business.

The man took cash and was last seen running across the parking lot.

Officials believe this is the same man that robbed the same Shell Gas Station location just days before on Tuesday, April 19 at 8:49 a.m. During the first robbery, the man brandished a knife and got away with cash again.

Surveillance cameras captured images and videos of the man in both incidents.

No one was injured in either incident.

The man is described as a Black, 6-foot tall man weighing about 65 lbs. He was wearing black pants, a dark blue colored sweatshirt with the word “Navy” on the front and a black-colored facemask in the first incident.

During the second incident, he wore a blue-colored sweatshirt, red knit style hat, black pants and a blue surgical style facemask.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

