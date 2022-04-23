Healthcare Pros
The National to host event for Starbucks unions featuring Bernie Sanders

Richmond Unity Fest kicks off Sunday April 24 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the National Bernie...
Richmond Unity Fest kicks off Sunday April 24 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the National Bernie Sanders will be hopping onto The National stage at 6 p.m.(The National)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Richmond to speak at Unity Fest, an event to support and celebrate the efforts of Starbucks workers locally and across the country working to unionize their stores.

Last week, five Richmond area Starbucks became the first in the state to unionize.

Sanders is a Starbucks Workers United supporter and congratulated the Forest Hill Starbucks location for voting in favor of a union in a tweet.

At the event, 10 local bands will play live music throughout the day and Starbucks workers will share their experiences and stories.

The local bands playing are as follows:

  • Jack Tierny
  • Bella Stevens
  • Closet Space
  • Parmesan Mayo
  • Holy River w/ All Saints Theater
  • Kristeva
  • Dead Possum Girlfriend
  • Fasle Nectar
  • SWTVAA
  • SameStory

Unity Fest is a free, all-ages event and kicks off Sunday, April 24 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the National on 708 E. Broad St.

Sanders will be speaking on The National stage at 6 p.m.

RSVP to Richmond Unity Fest by clicking here.

