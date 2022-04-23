The National to host event for Starbucks unions featuring Bernie Sanders
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Richmond to speak at Unity Fest, an event to support and celebrate the efforts of Starbucks workers locally and across the country working to unionize their stores.
Last week, five Richmond area Starbucks became the first in the state to unionize.
Sanders is a Starbucks Workers United supporter and congratulated the Forest Hill Starbucks location for voting in favor of a union in a tweet.
At the event, 10 local bands will play live music throughout the day and Starbucks workers will share their experiences and stories.
The local bands playing are as follows:
- Jack Tierny
- Bella Stevens
- Closet Space
- Parmesan Mayo
- Holy River w/ All Saints Theater
- Kristeva
- Dead Possum Girlfriend
- Fasle Nectar
- SWTVAA
- SameStory
Unity Fest is a free, all-ages event and kicks off Sunday, April 24 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the National on 708 E. Broad St.
Sanders will be speaking on The National stage at 6 p.m.
RSVP to Richmond Unity Fest by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.