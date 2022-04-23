The National to host event for Starbucks unions featuring Bernie Sanders

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Richmond to speak at Unity Fest, an event to support and celebrate the efforts of Starbucks workers locally and across the country working to unionize their stores.

Last week, five Richmond area Starbucks became the first in the state to unionize.

Sanders is a Starbucks Workers United supporter and congratulated the Forest Hill Starbucks location for voting in favor of a union in a tweet.

The movement of workers demanding dignity on the job wins again! Congratulations to Starbucks workers in Richmond on your vote to unionize! I will see you Sunday! https://t.co/nh804YnGIv — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 19, 2022

At the event, 10 local bands will play live music throughout the day and Starbucks workers will share their experiences and stories.

The local bands playing are as follows:

Jack Tierny

Bella Stevens

Closet Space

Parmesan Mayo

Holy River w/ All Saints Theater

Kristeva

Dead Possum Girlfriend

Fasle Nectar

SWTVAA

SameStory

Unity Fest is a free, all-ages event and kicks off Sunday, April 24 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the National on 708 E. Broad St.

Sanders will be speaking on The National stage at 6 p.m.

RSVP to Richmond Unity Fest by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.