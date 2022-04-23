Monument Ave. 10K celebrates fully in-person race with over 17k participants

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K celebrated its 23rd year full in person with over 17,000 participants taking part in the race.

The last time the 10K was able to host a fully in-person race was back in 2019.

The excitement kicked off at 8 a.m. with the Atlantic Union Bank 10K mini youth running event for kids ages 4-12 and continued with the men’s and women’s 10K races at 8:30 a.m.

The 10k also hosted the Collegiate Running Association (CRA) 10k Road Race National Championships. Nearly 1,000 college athletes took to the streets of Richmond to compete for prize money provided by the CRA.

24-year-old Brody Smith from Syracuse, N.Y, took first place with a time of 30:00, not too bad for his first road race.

“It was a really beautiful course, tons of people out there cheering, it was so nice it goes out back to see everyone twice, so much energy, I feel great,” said Smith.

Smith was a former track and field standout at Purdue University and an All-Big Ten performer at Purdue. He is currently studying and competing as a graduate student at Syracuse University.

“I’m just happy to see road 10ks being out here again, it’s fantastic, it felt really good to be in a live atmosphere again,” said Smith.

Not too far behind him was Peter Borger who came in at 30:21.

In the women’s race, 24-year-old Peri Pavicic of Washington, D.C., crossed the finish line first at 35:13.

“It was awesome, This is my first road race experience so I’m really happy to come away with a win,” said Pavicic.

She says it was the energy of the race that made the difference.

“I love this course, I think the thing that kept me going was everyone screaming,” said Pavici.

Pavicic is a student at George Washington University, where she has competed in cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field.

She was followed in second place by Bethany Sachtleben, the top finisher in 2018 and 2019, in a time of 36:23.

Luckily, the 10K has something to offer for everyone, not just competitive runners.

Runner Jared Peyton, coined the “Tuba Guy” has ran with his tuba the past seven years in a row.

“It kind of started out as a joke, I guess when I first did it a 10k didn’t seem that far so I thought...why not run it with my tuba...and after doing it one time, it’s become my favorite thing to do. It’s probably my favorite day of the year.”

Some familiar faces from NBC12 like our own A.J Nwoko got in on the fun.

People of all abilities were also able to hit the blacktop and participate.

Sara Tolentino and her friends chose to walk and just enjoy the atmosphere.

“It’s being around people, being back after COVID, it’s the excitement, bands, the fans that are going to be cheering us on, it’s all of that great stuff,” said Tolentino.

