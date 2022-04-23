Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man charged with hiding corpse nearly 40 years after killing, authorities say

A Wisconsin man has been charged with hiding a corpse after a murder in 1983. (Source: WLUK, CALUMET COUNTY JAIL, CNN)
By Monique Lopez
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) - A Wisconsin man has been charged with hiding a corpse in a murder case in which the victim’s remains weren’t found for nearly four decades.

This week, investigators said 82-year-old John C. Andrews was officially charged with hiding a corpse.

Andrews was convicted of murdering Starkie Swenson nearly 30 years ago, but initially, his body was not located.

Calumet County District Attorney Nathan Haberman said Swenson’s remains were found in September 2021. At that time, forensic anthropologist Dr. Jordan Karsten concluded the body was placed there either at the time of death or shortly after – dating back to 1983.

“My understanding of the law is that the statute of limitations on this class of felony is six years, so from 1983 to 2022 is far more than that. So, there’s a very real, in my opinion, statute of limitations problem,” defense attorney Jonas Bendereck said.

However, the District Attorney’s office made it clear the charge wasn’t for moving a corpse.

“There’s not an allegation that’s in the criminal complaint about him moving the body. That’s simply not something that we have evidence about, nor that we are charging him with. The charges in the case are hiding a corpse, and part of the definition of hiding is keeping the location of the corpse unknown,” Haberman said.

The charge stems from an interaction Andrews allegedly had with investigators in June 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, he was asked to help locate Swenson and refused, stating that he’d never seen or spoken to Swenson.

Swenson’s remains were finally discovered last year, which is why the hiding of a corpse is said to have happened in that timeframe.

“Law enforcement continued to investigate what happened and continued to investigate where the remains of Starkie Swenson were and, in doing so, they asked Mr. Andrews for some assistance, because he was the only one who would know, according to them,” Haberman said.

Authorities said the statute of limitations issue remains in question as arguments continue.

Copyright 2022 WLUK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petersburg police said six people were shot at multiple locations around the city on Friday...
6 shot, one dead during violent night in Petersburg
Samiyah Yellardy
Search warrant gives new details in shooting death of 17-year-old girl
Joseph Cruz, 40, Pawtucket, RI, was charged with one felony count of transporting five or more...
Virginia State Police seize 85 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop on I-85
The family of Tracy Epps now fears the worst as they continue to seek information about her...
‘We just want to recover her’: Family of missing Henrico woman fears worst has happened to loved one
The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
4 students, 2 adults injured in Chesterfield bus crash

Latest News

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career...
Tigers’ Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of...
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says US officials to visit
Richmond Unity Fest kicks off Sunday April 24 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the National Bernie...
The National to host event for Starbucks unions featuring Bernie Sanders
FILE - U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley, Air Force Research Laboratory commander,...
Split verdict in first-ever Air Force general military trial
The shootings all happened in three different locations in one night
6 shot, one dead after a violent night in Petersburg