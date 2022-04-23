Man charged with breaking into Chickahominy Market

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with breaking into the Chickahominy Market in Hanover County.

Deputies said the incident happened on March 28 along Cold Harbor Road.

Antonio Lopez Harris was arrested and charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny.

The sheriff’s office is still asking the public to come forward with information. Deputies can be contacted by calling (804) 365-6140.

