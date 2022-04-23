Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man charged with breaking into Chickahominy Market

Antonio Lopez Harris
Antonio Lopez Harris(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with breaking into the Chickahominy Market in Hanover County.

Deputies said the incident happened on March 28 along Cold Harbor Road.

Antonio Lopez Harris was arrested and charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny.

The sheriff’s office is still asking the public to come forward with information. Deputies can be contacted by calling (804) 365-6140.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
4 students, 2 adults injured in Chesterfield bus crash
VDOT says expect delays and reduced speed limits in the work zone.
Roadwork finished after tractor-trailer crash damages part of I-95
Varina High School.
Police: Student found with gun at Henrico school
A Henrico woman called 12 On Your Side after she and her husband lost thousands to scammers....
‘He kept winning my confidence:’ Couple loses $21,000 from social engineering scam
Tara Drooker
Former Christian school teacher to serve no time for sexual relationship with student

Latest News

Petersburg police said six people were shot at multiple locations around the city on Friday...
6 shot in Petersburg at multiple locations
Fallen Virginia veteran, identified after being MIA for over 70 years, gets Arlington burial
Fallen Virginia veteran, identified after being MIA for over 70 years, gets Arlington burial
A Richmond police cruiser was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Friday evening.
Richmond police cruiser involved in 3-vehicle crash
The road closures and no parking zones go into effect April 22
Richmond Police announce street closures, no parking zones ahead of Monument Avenue 10K this Saturday