Hanover looking for public comment on Pole Green Road widening project

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County’s Department of Public Works is holding a public hearing for the proposal to widen Pole Green Road.

The department is proposing to widen approximately 1.63 miles of Pole Green Road from Bell Creek Road to Rural Point Road.

The purpose of this hearing is to give Hanover residents and other interested parties the chance to review project materials which include the proposed right-of-way and easements, environmental documents, schedule and funding. The plans and environmental documents can be found here or by contacting Public Works directly at 804-365-6176.

The meeting will start with a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Comments will be accepted at the hearing or can be submitted via email with the subject line “Pole Green Rd Widening Public Hearing” or mailed directly to Joseph E. Vidunas, Project Manager, Dept. of Public Works at P.O. Box 470, Hanover, Virginia 23069.

Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on May 5 to be included in the public hearing record.

The hearing is Monday, April 25 starting at 6 p.m. at Pole Green Elementary on 8993 Pole Green Park Lane.

