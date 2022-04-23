Forecast: Very warm & sunny weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures stay warm this weekend. Next rain chance arrives on Tuesday.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 80. Cooler temperatures near the bay-- could get stuck in the upper 60s/low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Turning mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. 1/2 to 1″ rain likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Cold air moves in again that could bring lows in the 30s Thursday morning. Frost possible in rural areas.

Thursday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s.

