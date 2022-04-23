Fallen Virginia veteran, identified after being MIA for over 70 years, gets Arlington burial

ARLINGTON, Va. (WVIR) - After nearly three quarters of a century, an Albemarle County family is finally getting some closure. They finally had the chance to say goodbye to a Korean War veteran who was reported missing in action for more than 70 years.

Friday was a day more than seven decades in the making for the family, as they memorialized their loved one, Sgt. Elwood Truslow, with a military service and a hero’s farewell at Arlington National Cemetery.

Truslow was brought to his final resting place by a horse-drawn carriage trailed by dozens of family members.

NBC29 first introduced you to Truslow through his niece, Lucy Howe, just after she learned her uncle’s remains were found and identified.

In Arlington, Howe watched with quivering lips and teary eyes and she finally got closure.

She watched as a three-volley salute was performed and listened as Taps was played by a bugler.

“For him to be laid to rest among those other heroes, as our family hero, [it] makes us really proud,” said Jerry Baber Jr., Truslow’s great-nephew.

Baber Jr. is an Army veteran himself. He described the ceremony as “touching and moving.”

“Here was a 20-year-old fella from little Batesville, Virginia,” he said. “Especially for us who followed in his footsteps and served as well, it’s just a high honor.”

The ‘Stars and Stripes’ that draped Truslow’s casket was folded and presented to Lucy Howe -- a symbol of the sacrifice her uncle made, as his memory now lives on among hundreds of thousands of his fallen brothers and sisters.

