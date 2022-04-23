Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Fallen Virginia veteran, identified after being MIA for over 70 years, gets Arlington burial

Fallen Virginia veteran, identified after being MIA for over 70 years, gets Arlington burial
Fallen Virginia veteran, identified after being MIA for over 70 years, gets Arlington burial(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (WVIR) - After nearly three quarters of a century, an Albemarle County family is finally getting some closure. They finally had the chance to say goodbye to a Korean War veteran who was reported missing in action for more than 70 years.

Friday was a day more than seven decades in the making for the family, as they memorialized their loved one, Sgt. Elwood Truslow, with a military service and a hero’s farewell at Arlington National Cemetery.

Truslow was brought to his final resting place by a horse-drawn carriage trailed by dozens of family members.

NBC29 first introduced you to Truslow through his niece, Lucy Howe, just after she learned her uncle’s remains were found and identified.

In Arlington, Howe watched with quivering lips and teary eyes and she finally got closure.

She watched as a three-volley salute was performed and listened as Taps was played by a bugler.

“For him to be laid to rest among those other heroes, as our family hero, [it] makes us really proud,” said Jerry Baber Jr., Truslow’s great-nephew.

Baber Jr. is an Army veteran himself. He described the ceremony as “touching and moving.”

“Here was a 20-year-old fella from little Batesville, Virginia,” he said. “Especially for us who followed in his footsteps and served as well, it’s just a high honor.”

The ‘Stars and Stripes’ that draped Truslow’s casket was folded and presented to Lucy Howe -- a symbol of the sacrifice her uncle made, as his memory now lives on among hundreds of thousands of his fallen brothers and sisters.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
4 students, 2 adults injured in Chesterfield bus crash
VDOT says expect delays and reduced speed limits in the work zone.
Roadwork finished after tractor-trailer crash damages part of I-95
Varina High School.
Police: Student found with gun at Henrico school
A Henrico woman called 12 On Your Side after she and her husband lost thousands to scammers....
‘He kept winning my confidence:’ Couple loses $21,000 from social engineering scam
Tara Drooker
Former Christian school teacher to serve no time for sexual relationship with student

Latest News

Petersburg police said six people were shot at multiple locations around the city on Friday...
6 shot in Petersburg at multiple locations
Antonio Lopez Harris
Man charged with breaking into Chickahominy Market
A Richmond police cruiser was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Friday evening.
Richmond police cruiser involved in 3-vehicle crash
The road closures and no parking zones go into effect April 22
Richmond Police announce street closures, no parking zones ahead of Monument Avenue 10K this Saturday