Civil trial to begin in 2010 death of UVA lacrosse player

George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.(WVIR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Nearly 12 years after University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love was found dead, the man convicted of second-degree murder in her killing is headed back to court for a civil trial.

Jury selection is expected in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday in a trial that will seek to hold George Huguely V liable in the death of Love.

The lawsuit filed by Love’s mother seeks $29.5 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages.

Huguely is serving a 23-year prison sentence.

Many of the same witnesses who testified during the criminal trial are expected to testify again at the civil trial.

