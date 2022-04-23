6 shot in Petersburg at multiple locations

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police said six people were shot at multiple locations around the city on Friday night.

Officials said there were four victims at a scene along Holly Hill Drive.

Another person was shot in the 1800 block of Fort Mahone Street, and another person in the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road.

There is no word on any of the victims’ conditions.

Petersburg’s police chief is on scene at Holly Hill Drive. Virginia State Police are also assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

