6 shot, one dead during violent night in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police say a man is dead and five people are hospitalized, including four juveniles, after multiple shootings in different locations around the city Friday night.

Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Crater Road at 8:44 p.m. on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with life-threatening wounds in the 1800 block of Fort Mahone Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Petersburg police have identified the man as 30-year-old Jamar Jones of Petersburg.

While at the Fort Mahone crime scene, police received calls for shots fired and a person wounded in the 200 block of Holly Hill Drive only a couple of miles east of Fort Mahone.

Officials said there were four victims at a scene along Holly Hill Drive. One man, one boy and two girls suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

All four were transported to local hospitals.

While at the Holly Hill Drive scene, police received a call of a person shot in the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road. When officers arrived on the scene they were told a male juvenile was taken to an emergency medical center in Colonial Heights. He was later transported to a Richmond hospital.

Investigations of the death and multiple shootings are still underway. At this time, no arrests have been made and it is not clear if any of the shootings are connected.

Anyone in the area who saw or heard anything is encouraged to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

