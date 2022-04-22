Woman bikes across Virginia raising awareness for Parkinson’s Disease after diagnosis

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 300 miles, 5 days, and a lot of determination, Teresa Jackson is biking across Virginia for a cause.

It was 2019, when her life changed forever. “I was the queen of denial for sure and really just did not think I had it,” Jackson said.

Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at age 52 was unimaginable. “Then after a second opinion and the same diagnosis, then I had to go through the process of accepting it,” Jackson said.

Every year, about 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. The neurodegenerative brain disorder causes stiffness, tremors, rigidity, and trouble with balance which restricts overall mobility.

Teresa now advocating after finding little to no recommendations from doctors on managing the incurable disease.

“Parkinson’s doesn’t always look like the 85-year-old man sitting in a wheelchair. Sometimes it looks like this and we need to find a cure so that people are suffering,” she said.

She took her passion for change to the road on two wheels. Biking from South Hill to Winchester is likely her biggest challenge yet. She finished the first day alongside her trainer, husband, son, and two motorists from the Special Forces Brotherhood Motorcycle Club.

“It feels like an accomplishment. It’s a little emotional it’s a little overwhelming,” Jackson said. Jackson wrote nearly 60 names on her riding jersey to honor those who lost their lives to Parkinson’s.

Her journey across Virginia, she hopes will put her and thousands more one step closer to a cure.

“You know my children will have children in the next few years and I want to be there for them. And I also want to find a cure so that my children or anyone that I love never has to hear the words...you have Parkinson’s,” she said.

Jackson plans to finish her journey in Winchester by Tuesday. With donations, Jackson hopes to reach her goal of $25,000 to advance research for a cure.

