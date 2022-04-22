‘We just want to recover her’: Family of missing Henrico woman fears worst has happened to loved one

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The family of a missing Henrico woman now fears the worst as they say details shared with them by investigators lead them to presume their loved one is dead.

Tracy Lynn Epps, 56, was last seen on March 3, according to Henrico Police. A police spokesman said Friday that it is still an active missing persons case.

“We certainly never thought that we would be here,” said Bud Butler, Epps’ brother.

Words fail to describe what the last six weeks have been like for Epps’ family. The 56-year-old had a presence about her as a mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.

“There was an energy about her, a love of life and a dedication in her spirit,” Butler said. “She loved with intensity; she’d hold on tight, a long time.”

However, that “full of life” personality disappeared without warning.

Henrico Police said Epps was last seen Thursday, March 3, three days before her husband, Lester Carlton Epps Jr., was killed by Richmond Police during an altercation at a home on Garber Street.

When officers went to notify Epps at the WoodSpring Suites hotel off West Broad Street about her husband’s death on Monday, March 7, police said video footage prompted them to conduct their own investigation into Tracy’s whereabouts.

“Just basic deductive reasoning - she’s dead,” Butler said.

Specific details about the video have not been released by police due to the ongoing investigation. However, police said Epps is missing under “suspicious circumstances.”

Meanwhile, Butler said a tan blanket might be tied to the investigation, possibly something to look out for.

“This was given to us by the hotel,” he said. “If you see anything like this in the woods, please call us.”

Butler fears his sister’s body was dumped somewhere by her husband, but police have not confirmed that detail.

“If we can just make awareness that she’s out there, we’re looking… we just want to recover her, her vessel, and bring her dignity,” Butler said.

It is why the family will soon post flyers across the county, asking anyone outside to keep their eyes open for anything out of the ordinary.

“We’re at the point where the summer growth is upon us, we’re losing visibility, and we can’t just stay in a state of suspension anymore as a family,” Butler said.

Meanwhile, the family has conducted their own searches across Henrico and in the east end.

Anyone with information can call Henrico Police (804) 501-4878. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at p3Tips.com.

