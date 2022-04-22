Healthcare Pros
Walgreens employee in Stafford thwarts gift card scam


The employee, Sheena Sullivan was awarded a Sheriff's Recognition Coin for recognizing and stopping a customer from losing $500 in a gift card scam.(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Walgreens employee in Stafford saved a customer from losing $500 in a gift card scam.

The employee, Sheena Sullivan was helping a customer purchase a $500 gift card on Wednesday, April 20 when she noticed the customer was confused about how to send the gift card and who it was for. The customer said she won a Publisher’s Clearinghouse prize of $3 million.

An investigation later revealed that a scam artist called the woman and convinced her to go to the store and purchase a gift card. The scammer then told her she would receive her prize after providing him with the gift card number.

Sullivan explained to the customer that this seemed to be a fraud and called the Sheriff’s Office. Luckily, the customer did not end up losing any money.

Sullivan credits her training at Walgreens saying the company stresses the importance of recognizing scams.

Authorities have yet to identify the scammer at this time.

Sullivan was awarded a Sheriff’s Recognition Coin from Sheriff D. P. Decatur on Friday morning to thank her for being a great community partner in the fight against fraud.

