Virginia State University breaks ground on $120 million academic building

Alfred W. Harris Academic Commons building
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University broke ground on a $120 million academic building that the university says will be the largest building ever constructed on the campus.

VSU said the Academic Commons building would replace a demolished academic building and the campus gymnasium - it will also consolidate the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the College of Education into one complex.

Earlier this year, the demolition of Harris Hall began after delays from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the university.

VSU said the new Alfred W. Harris Academic Commons building would be approximately 174,000 square feet and a destination for interdisciplinary collaboration and group study.

It will also provide academic, and support spaces outlined in previous space needs assessments.

The building is expected to be complete in the summer of 2024.

