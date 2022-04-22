Virginia State University to break ground on $120 million academic building

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University is expected to break ground on a $120 million academic building that the university says will be the largest building ever constructed on the campus.

VSU said the Academic Commons building will replace a demolished academic building and the campus gymnasium - it will also consolidate the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the College of Education into one complex.

Earlier this year, the demolition of Harris Hall began after delays from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the university.

VSU said the new building will be approximately 174,000 square feet and will be a destination for interdisciplinary collaboration and group study.

It will also provide academic and support spaces outlined in previous space needs assessments.

The groundbreaking is set to take place on April 22, at 11:00 a.m. on University Avenue. During that time, VSU will announce the name of the new building.

The building is expected to be complete in summer 2024.

