Virginia State Police seize 85 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop on I-85

MECKLENBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police recently seized over 80 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Mecklenberg last week.

On April 13, a VSP trooper was on routine patrol on I-85 when he observed a Chevrolet Silverado driving recklessly in the southbound lanes. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and pulled over the Silverado.

During the traffic stop, the trooper found about 85 pounds of marijuana concealed inside the pickup.

Joseph Cruz, 40, Pawtucket, RI, was charged with one felony count of transporting five or more pounds of marijuana. He is being held on bond at the Meherrin River Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

