VCU Police, VCU School of Pharmacy students host drug take-back events

Pills
Pills(pexels.com)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police and VCU School of Pharmacy students will host three drug take-back events.

The goal is to give community members a safe place to get rid of unused or unwanted medications.

People are also encouraged to bring any vapes or cigarettes they want to dispose of.

Here is a list of events:

  • Friday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Student Commons, 907 Floyd Avenue Richmond, VA 23284.
  • Wednesday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gateway Building on the MCV Campus 1200 East Marshall Street Richmond, VA 23219.
  • Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cabell Library 901 Park Avenue Richmond, VA 23284.

