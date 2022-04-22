VCU Police, VCU School of Pharmacy students host drug take-back events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police and VCU School of Pharmacy students will host three drug take-back events.

The goal is to give community members a safe place to get rid of unused or unwanted medications.

People are also encouraged to bring any vapes or cigarettes they want to dispose of.

Here is a list of events:

Friday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Student Commons, 907 Floyd Avenue Richmond, VA 23284.

Wednesday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gateway Building on the MCV Campus 1200 East Marshall Street Richmond, VA 23219.

Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cabell Library 901 Park Avenue Richmond, VA 23284.

