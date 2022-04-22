Healthcare Pros
Textbook with ‘divisive teachings’ nixed by Virginia board

The textbook of concern is “Government in America: People, Politics and Policy.”
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board has decided against buying some new social studies textbooks because of concerns that one of the books encourages “divisive teachings,” including critical race theory.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the Williamsburg-James City County school board voted 4-3 on Tuesday to not purchase the books. The textbook of concern is “Government in America: People, Politics and Policy.”

It is often used in government and politics classes. One citizen claimed it was biased and left-leaning. Another said the cover photograph was a form of indoctrination.

The photo is of a protest outside the U.S. Capitol with signs reading, “Stop killing Black people.” Students are currently using textbooks that are 12 years old.

