Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

State police investigate after man ejected from vehicle due to crash dies

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man.

On Tuesday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m. along Retreat Road (Route 643) a 2015 Jeep Cherokee was traveling south when it ran off the road and collided with a mailbox, telephone pole and five parked cars before coming to a stop.

The passenger in the Jeep, 34-year-old Michael Ables, of Bluemont Va., was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, 33-year-old Nicole Gray of Nashville, Tenn., was not injured during the crash and was wearing her seatbelt.

One of the parked vehicles hit had two people inside. A 20-year-old man was taken to the Winchester Medical Center to treat minor injuries.

Charges are still pending at this time.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
4 students, 2 adults injured in Chesterfield bus crash
VDOT says expect delays and reduced speed limits in the work zone.
Roadwork finished after tractor-trailer crash damages part of I-95
Varina High School.
Police: Student found with gun at Henrico school
A Henrico woman called 12 On Your Side after she and her husband lost thousands to scammers....
‘He kept winning my confidence:’ Couple loses $21,000 from social engineering scam
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
Driver of vehicle that collided with Richmond police SUV dies

Latest News

One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD still investigating crash involving police vehicle that killed 2
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Dae’Shawn Tramaine Singleton
Man arrested in connection to shootout at Henrico shopping center
The employee, Sheena Sullivan was awarded a Sheriff's Recognition Coin for recognizing and...
Walgreens employee in Stafford thwarts gift card scam