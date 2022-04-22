State police investigate after man ejected from vehicle due to crash dies

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man.

On Tuesday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m. along Retreat Road (Route 643) a 2015 Jeep Cherokee was traveling south when it ran off the road and collided with a mailbox, telephone pole and five parked cars before coming to a stop.

The passenger in the Jeep, 34-year-old Michael Ables, of Bluemont Va., was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, 33-year-old Nicole Gray of Nashville, Tenn., was not injured during the crash and was wearing her seatbelt.

One of the parked vehicles hit had two people inside. A 20-year-old man was taken to the Winchester Medical Center to treat minor injuries.

Charges are still pending at this time.

This crash remains under investigation.

