Second convicted felon who escaped mental hospital arrested in Norfolk

Bryant Wilkerson
Bryant Wilkerson(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - The second felon who escaped from a mental hospital in James County has been captured.

According to WVEC, police say 31-year-old Austin Leigh and 29-year-old Bryant Wilkerson escaped from Eastern State Hospital Saturday.

Leigh turned himself in the next day, and Wilkerson was caught Thursday in Norfolk.

He is now charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

