Search warrant gives new details in shooting death of 17-year-old girl

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A search warrant gave new details in the investigation into the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl in Richmond.

Authorities went to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue around 2:24 a.m. for reports of a person shot on April 10.

According to the search warrant, police found Samiyah Yellardy at the bottom of the stairs behind the door of an apartment.

In the search warrant, a witness said three people broke into the apartment with firearms and ordered everyone to the ground, demanding money.

The document says one of the people shot Yellardy while one was on the phone talking with someone outside and another stood watch at the door.

Cartridge cases were also recovered at the scene.

Yellardy was a student at George Wythe.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.