Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Search warrant gives new details in shooting death of 17-year-old girl

Samiyah Yellardy
Samiyah Yellardy(Family)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A search warrant gave new details in the investigation into the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl in Richmond.

Authorities went to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue around 2:24 a.m. for reports of a person shot on April 10.

According to the search warrant, police found Samiyah Yellardy at the bottom of the stairs behind the door of an apartment.

In the search warrant, a witness said three people broke into the apartment with firearms and ordered everyone to the ground, demanding money.

The document says one of the people shot Yellardy while one was on the phone talking with someone outside and another stood watch at the door.

Cartridge cases were also recovered at the scene.

Yellardy was a student at George Wythe.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
4 students, 2 adults injured in Chesterfield bus crash
VDOT says expect delays and reduced speed limits in the work zone.
Roadwork finished after tractor-trailer crash damages part of I-95
Varina High School.
Police: Student found with gun at Henrico school
A Henrico woman called 12 On Your Side after she and her husband lost thousands to scammers....
‘He kept winning my confidence:’ Couple loses $21,000 from social engineering scam
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
Driver of vehicle that collided with Richmond police SUV dies

Latest News

A flipped car caused backups on I-64 in Henrico on Friday afternoon.
Car flips on I-64, causes closures in Henrico
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD still investigating crash involving police vehicle that killed 2
Police lights.
State police investigate after man ejected from vehicle due to crash dies
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say