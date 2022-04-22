RPD still investigating crash involving police vehicle that killed 2

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have released new details about the crash on the city’s southside involving an RPD cruiser and a sedan that killed two people.

Court documents show investigators are still trying to figure out who was at fault and who was behind the wheel of the sedan.

Police originally said that 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin was driving and 19-year-old Tracey Williams was the passenger.

Search warrants show Ruffin only had a learner’s permit and Williams had a suspended license.

Neither were wearing seatbelts and both were ejected when the crash happened near Bells Road and Castlewood Road back on April 7. Both died of their injuries.

Documents also say investigators have surveillance video showing the impact, and it apparently shows the sedan was going at least 50 miles per hour, which is double the posted speed limit.

The officers were hospitalized but are expected to survive.

An update from RPD is expected next week.

