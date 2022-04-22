Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say

Police said a robbery suspect left a building after his potential victim showed he was armed as well.
By Angela Bonilla and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KWTX/Gray News) - A would-be armed robber quickly changed his mind when the employee of a used car lot took out a weapon, police said.

KWTX reports that Houston police said two men drove into a car dealership on March 21, and one of them walked up to an employee asking to test drive a car and they walked inside an office.

Police said when the employee sat in his chair, he noticed the suspect pull up his shirt and grab a gun. The employee responded by grabbing his gun, which the suspect saw and stated, “No!”

The suspect turned around, walked out of the office and took off running. The second suspect, who was driving a Mercedes, also left the parking lot.

Houston police have yet to announce any arrests in the case and are seeking online tips.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
4 students, 2 adults injured in Chesterfield bus crash
VDOT says expect delays and reduced speed limits in the work zone.
Roadwork finished after tractor-trailer crash damages part of I-95
Varina High School.
Police: Student found with gun at Henrico school
A Henrico woman called 12 On Your Side after she and her husband lost thousands to scammers....
‘He kept winning my confidence:’ Couple loses $21,000 from social engineering scam
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
Driver of vehicle that collided with Richmond police SUV dies

Latest News

President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
LIVE: Biden makes climate remarks; order aims to protect old-growth forests from wildfire
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
Masks still offer protection, even if you're the only one wearing one.
Expert: Masks still offer some COVID-19 protection, even if you’re the only one wearing them
Dae’Shawn Tramaine Singleton
Man arrested in connection to shootout at Henrico shopping center