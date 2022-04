ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A familiar face to those throughout the region was crowned a winner in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2022 poll.

The Roanoke River, nestled in Virginia’s Blue Ridge, took home the top spot for “Best Urban Kayaking Spot.”

The waterway spans 45 miles throughout southwest Virginia.

