Roadwork finished after tractor-trailer crash damages part of I-95

VDOT says expect delays and reduced speed limits in the work zone.
VDOT says expect delays and reduced speed limits in the work zone.
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Emergency pavement repairs wrapped up following a tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights near Temple Avenue Thursday morning.

Close to 8:00 a.m., VSP responded to an overturned tractor-trailer at mile marker 6.

Wayne Johnson 44, of Metter, GA., was avoiding debris when he overcorrected and overturned his tractor-trailer. VSP says the truck was empty and not hauling any cargo at the time.

Johnson was wearing his seatbelt and has minor non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Southside Regional Hospital for treatment.

The crash shut down the highway for several hours and lead to a 7-mile backup.

