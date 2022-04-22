Roadwork finished after tractor-trailer crash damages part of I-95
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Emergency pavement repairs wrapped up following a tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights near Temple Avenue Thursday morning.
Close to 8:00 a.m., VSP responded to an overturned tractor-trailer at mile marker 6.
Wayne Johnson 44, of Metter, GA., was avoiding debris when he overcorrected and overturned his tractor-trailer. VSP says the truck was empty and not hauling any cargo at the time.
Johnson was wearing his seatbelt and has minor non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Southside Regional Hospital for treatment.
The crash shut down the highway for several hours and lead to a 7-mile backup.
