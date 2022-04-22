Roadwork finished after tractor-trailer crash damages part of I-95

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Emergency pavement repairs wrapped up following a tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights near Temple Avenue Thursday morning.

Update: All lanes are now open and work is complete. https://t.co/1bLGdcZaUd — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) April 22, 2022

Close to 8:00 a.m., VSP responded to an overturned tractor-trailer at mile marker 6.

Wayne Johnson 44, of Metter, GA., was avoiding debris when he overcorrected and overturned his tractor-trailer. VSP says the truck was empty and not hauling any cargo at the time.

Johnson was wearing his seatbelt and has minor non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Southside Regional Hospital for treatment.

The crash shut down the highway for several hours and lead to a 7-mile backup.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.