Richmond officer signs gospel record deal after viral video

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two years ago, Officer Mervin Mayo went viral with his beautiful rendition of “The Best of Me.” Since that video, so much of his life has changed. Officer Mayo’s heavenly voice has landed him a record deal!

“I’ve never expected in a million years to sign an actual recording contract with a major label,” said Mayo. “It kind of caught me off guard. Is this really happening?”

Officer Mervin Mayo has been singing since he was nine years old and said it’s always been his ministry.

“Singing is my outlet. When I’m having a rough day or things aren’t going right, I like to come here and let it go for hours,” said Mayo.

And his praises have been heard across the world. In 2020, Mayo went viral for the video of him singing the Marvin Sapp classic “The Best In Me.”

Mervin Mayo 1M views snapshot ((Source: Mervin Mayo))

The video has racked up one million views, including the eyes of the gospel record label Tyscot Records.

“Signing with Tyscot, I’m signing with people that have a relationship with God,” said Mayo.

Mayo says the songs he writes are inspired by his life growing up in Richmond’s Creighton Court and how far God has brought him.

“I should be dead and gone, but God spared my life, and I truly believe God spared my life because God needed me to go out and preach his word,” said Mayo.

Mayo has been with the Richmond Police Department since 2005 but left the street beat to work as a school resource officer at Richmond Alternative School so he can influence young people like he was once influenced.

Richmond Officer, Mervin Mayo ((Source: Mervin Mayo))

He says the Richmond Police Athletic League officers mentored him when he was young, inspiring him to join the force.

“Officer Simmons basically saved my life, and I wanted to do the exact same thing to the kids that he did for me,” said Mayo.

Whether in school or through his music, Officer Mayo wants to make a difference in someone else’s life.

“I try to provide an experience so somebody can get saved,” said Mayo. “My ministry is to reach the unreachable.”

Officer Mayo’s new song is called “The Best Friend.” It’s about Jesus being his best friend, and it’s on all streaming platforms right now.

