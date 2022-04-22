Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Report: Production halts on Bill Murray film ‘Being Mortal’ after behavioral complaint

Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted the production of "Being Mortal" after allegations...
Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted the production of "Being Mortal" after allegations of inappropriate behavior against actor Bill Murray.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted production on a film starring Bill Murray following allegations of inappropriate behavior.

According to reports from the New York Times and Variety, the studio issued a letter to cast and crew on Wednesday saying that filming had been suspended due to an unspecified complaint.

The New York Times reports the letter did not provide information on the nature of the complaint but a person working on the production said that the movie was shut down because of inappropriate behavior by Murray.

According to IMDb, Aziz Ansari is the director of the film that is planned to be released in 2023. “Being Mortal” also stars Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.

The movie is based on surgeon Atul Gawande’s 2014 nonfiction book “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End,” according to the online movie database.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
4 students, 2 adults injured in Chesterfield bus crash
VDOT says expect delays and reduced speed limits in the work zone.
Roadwork finished after tractor-trailer crash damages part of I-95
Varina High School.
Police: Student found with gun at Henrico school
A Henrico woman called 12 On Your Side after she and her husband lost thousands to scammers....
‘He kept winning my confidence:’ Couple loses $21,000 from social engineering scam
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
Driver of vehicle that collided with Richmond police SUV dies

Latest News

Teresa Jackson biking to raise awareness for Parkinson's
Woman bikes across Virginia to raise awareness for Parkinson’s Disease after diagnosis
Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD still investigating crash involving police vehicle that killed 2
20 classroom spaces are set up including four more spaces that were created using partitions.
Clark Springs ready for Fox Elementary move-in
FILE - DeSantis said Florida students will not have oppressive ideologies imposed on them, as...
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to limit discussion of race