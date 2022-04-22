Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police: Student found with gun at Henrico school

Varina High School.
Varina High School.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a student at Varina High School was found with a gun on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were alerted after a staff member saw a student with a gun.

The school resource officer and administration were able to detain the boy and get the weapon.

Officials said there had been no credible threats toward any specific student or staff members.

The juvenile is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, a concealed weapon, and underage possession of a gun.

“We want to remind parents and guardians not to wait for these direct yet important conversations about the consequences of possessing firearms,” says Lieutenant Matt Pecka. “Firearms have no place in our schools nor anywhere on campus.”

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Tara Drooker
Former Christian school teacher to serve no time for sexual relationship with student
The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
Chesterfield Fire: Some students taken to hospital following bus crash
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
Driver of vehicle that collided with Richmond police SUV dies
Sha-Ron Parham, 18, has been arrested in the shooting death of a Petersburg 15-year-old.
Teen arrested in shooting death of Petersburg 15-year-old
VDOT says expect delays and reduced speed limits in the work zone.
All lanes reopen after tractor-trailer accident on I-95 South in Colonial Heights

Latest News

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Henrico.
Man shot in leg in Henrico
How to avoid social engineering scams
Race Director says they're still weighing their options.
Runners gear up for the Monument Avenue 10K race
The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
Chesterfield Fire: Some students taken to hospital following bus crash