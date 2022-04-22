Police: Student found with gun at Henrico school

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a student at Varina High School was found with a gun on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were alerted after a staff member saw a student with a gun.

The school resource officer and administration were able to detain the boy and get the weapon.

Officials said there had been no credible threats toward any specific student or staff members.

The juvenile is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, a concealed weapon, and underage possession of a gun.

“We want to remind parents and guardians not to wait for these direct yet important conversations about the consequences of possessing firearms,” says Lieutenant Matt Pecka. “Firearms have no place in our schools nor anywhere on campus.”

Police continue to investigate.

