Police search for man suspected of cashing fraudulent check

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check at a Chesterfield bank.

On March 25, police said the man went into the Atlantic Union Bank on Hull Street Road and passed a fraudulent check for more than $4,000.

He was then given the payment before leaving the branch.

Police said he tried to pass another fraudulent check at an Atlantic Union Bank on Midlothian Turnpike but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

