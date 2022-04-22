Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police say at least 2 shot in northwest DC

The conditions of the two people who were shot were not immediately known.
The conditions of the two people who were shot were not immediately known.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say at least two people were injured in a shooting Friday in northwest Washington, D.C., and dozens of law enforcement officers are responding to the scene as they search for a suspect.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on Connecticut Avenue in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington.

The University of the District of Columbia, which is located nearby, went into lockdown, telling students and staff to shelter and stay in place. In a tweet, the college said there was an “active shooting incident near student housing” and the suspect remained at large.

The conditions of the two people who were shot were not immediately known.

Video posted on Twitter captured the sound of bursts of rapid gunfire.

A slew of law enforcement officials and emergency crews were sent to the scene. The U.S. Secret Service said its officers were aiding police in the search and at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
4 students, 2 adults injured in Chesterfield bus crash
VDOT says expect delays and reduced speed limits in the work zone.
Roadwork finished after tractor-trailer crash damages part of I-95
Varina High School.
Police: Student found with gun at Henrico school
A Henrico woman called 12 On Your Side after she and her husband lost thousands to scammers....
‘He kept winning my confidence:’ Couple loses $21,000 from social engineering scam
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
Driver of vehicle that collided with Richmond police SUV dies

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
2 men admit to pepper-spraying officers at US Capitol riot
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy, Trump have ‘positive’ call despite Jan. 6 audio
A stolen SUV was quickly recovered the afternoon of Friday, April 22, 2022 after it was stolen...
SUV with baby inside stolen from Burger King in Louisiana; quickly recovered
Mervin Mayo playing the piano
Richmond officer signs gospel record deal after viral video