News to Know for April 22: Bus crash sends students, adults to the hospital; Monument Ave. 10K tomorrow; Happy Earth Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is Earth Day, and you can celebrate by taking a trip to one of Virginia’s 41 state parks - and plus the weekend forecast is going to be gorgeous! Let’s dive into the forecast and our other top headlines!

Hull Street Bus Crash Sends Students & Adults to the Hospital

In Chesterfield, several children are recovering after a bus accident on Hull Street Road.

Police tell us a pickup truck hit the bus full of children yesterday afternoon, causing it to crash through a guardrail and flip over.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon. (Christian Davies)

Miraculously there were no serious injuries.

One officer said the bus was carrying students with special needs and they were all wearing seatbelts.

Two county workers and four students were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be ok.

Police tell us the driver of the truck was issued a ticket for reckless driving.

Emporia Man Charged After 5-Month-Old Baby Dies

File Graphic (MGN ONLINE)

A man is sitting behind bars charged with the death of a 5-month-old baby.

Back on April 18th, Emporia police were called to Bon Secours Hospital for a baby with injuries to its face.

The infant was transferred to VCU Medical Center but sadly died three days later.

24-year-old Shatez Damaur-Quadre Franklin is now charged with malicious wounding, aggravated sexual battery, and felony child neglect.

He is in jail with no bond, and additional charges are pending.

Monument Ave. 10K is Tomorrow!

The 20th annual Monument Avenue 10K is April 13, 2019. (Source: NBC12)

It’s almost here everyone - Richmond’s Monument Avenue 10K is happening Saturday and we couldn’t be more excited. Racers have one more day to pick up your packets at the Richmond Raceway.

You’ll need to show your photo ID in order to get your packet - which includes your bib number, participant shirt, and a goodie bag.

There will also be vendors there - selling the latest equipment, clothes, and memorabilia.

Pick-up time is happening today from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Main Expo Hall.

To view the list of road closures, click here.

Happy Earth Day!

Douthat State Park (WHSV)

Virginia State Parks is hosting events across its 41 parks on Saturday and Sunday to celebrate Earth Day.

The events will help educate the public about ways to keep the planet healthy and clean.

You can take part in snake feeding - bird watching - guided hiking - and of course - park clean-ups.

You can find a list of Earth Day activities HERE.

Gorgeous Friday With Lots of Sunshine

As promised, Andrew says today is going to be a beautiful day - so get out there and soak up some sunshine!

Today will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Final Thought

“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” — Albert Einstein

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.