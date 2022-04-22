Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

NASA expert talks about upcoming space events

Explaining the lunar eclipse, the Lyrid meteor shower, and looking ahead to the 2024 solar eclipse
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s rarely ever a lull in things to see in the night sky. From the International Space Station, to the latest meteor showers, to planets that look like stars. Tony Rice, Ambassador at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, stopped by 7@four to discuss several events happening in the night sky in the coming weeks. Here are a few things to look out for.

Four planets are visible in the early morning sky through the end of April.
Four planets are visible in the early morning sky through the end of April.(WDBJ7)

4 PLANETS VISIBLE

For those early-risers, there’s a special treat to see 45 minutes before sunrise through the end of April. Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Saturn will be visible just before sunrise in the southeastern sky. No binoculars needed, although, Mars will be quite faint. All will be low on the horizon, so seeing them from extremely deep valley locations will require being patient until they are far enough above the horizon just before sunrise.

DATESTIMEVISIBLEQUALITY
Through the end of AprilApprox: 5:00 AM until SunriseJupiter, Venus, Mars, SaturnEasy for all observers. Depends on cloud conditions.

TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE - MAY 15-16

In May, we’re treated to another Total Lunar Eclipse. This is when the moon entirely enters the Earth’s shadow, and depending on what’s in the atmosphere at the time, the moon can have an orange tint. A total lunar eclipse is completely safe to view and it’s not extremely late at night either, entering totality just after midnight on May 16th.

Here’s a look at the times below. Again, this should be a great viewing as long as the weather cooperates.

The moon will enter the Earth's shadow in the total lunar eclipse Sunday evening, May 15th.
The moon will enter the Earth's shadow in the total lunar eclipse Sunday evening, May 15th.(WDBJ7)

Be sure to visit our Astronomy section for updated night sky happenings and Space Station viewing times.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Drooker
Former Christian school teacher to serve no time for sexual relationship with student
The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
Chesterfield Fire: Some students taken to hospital following bus crash
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
Driver of vehicle that collided with Richmond police SUV dies
Sha-Ron Parham, 18, has been arrested in the shooting death of a Petersburg 15-year-old.
Teen arrested in shooting death of Petersburg 15-year-old
VDOT says expect delays and reduced speed limits in the work zone.
All lanes reopen after tractor-trailer accident on I-95 South in Colonial Heights

Latest News

A man has been charged in connection to the death of a baby.
Man faces multiple charges in connection to death of 5-month-old
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Henrico.
Man shot in leg in Henrico
Varina High School.
Police: Student found with gun at Henrico school
Sen. Tim Kaine stopped by Virginia Tech Thursday afternoon to hear from a coalition about its...
Sen. Kaine stops by Virginia Tech to see proposal for “Build Back Better Regional Challenge”