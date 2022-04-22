Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Masked suspects get away with $413K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton in Cincinnati

The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.
The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An estimated $413,000 in merchandise was stolen Wednesday from the Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre in Kenwood, Ohio, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 3 p.m., around eight to 10 people wearing ski masks were dropped off at the entrance of the shopping center.

The individuals proceeded to the Louis Vuitton store as they pushed passed store employees to get into the store, the sheriff’s office explained.

The group managed to steal “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said.

Photos released Thursday show the suspects running out of the store, merchandise in hand, on their way to a dark gray SUV and a black sedan. The vehicles were last seen northbound on I-71, according to the sheriff’s office.

Call 513-851-6000 if you have information regarding this investigation.

Caption

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Drooker
Former Christian school teacher to serve no time for sexual relationship with student
The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
4 students, 2 adults injured in Chesterfield bus crash
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
Driver of vehicle that collided with Richmond police SUV dies
Sha-Ron Parham, 18, has been arrested in the shooting death of a Petersburg 15-year-old.
Teen arrested in shooting death of Petersburg 15-year-old
VDOT says expect delays and reduced speed limits in the work zone.
All lanes reopen after tractor-trailer accident on I-95 South in Colonial Heights

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
(FILE)
Crews battle large fire near Fort Pickett
The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
4 students, 2 adults injured in Chesterfield bus crash
Chesterfield bus crash sends students, adults to hospital
Chesterfield bus crash sends students, adults to hospital