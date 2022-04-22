Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man shot in leg in Henrico

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Henrico.
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Henrico.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Henrico.

Officers were called to the shooting in the 200 Block of Engleside Circle.

At the scene, they found a man in a breezeway with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was then taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Tara Drooker
Former Christian school teacher to serve no time for sexual relationship with student
The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
Chesterfield Fire: Some students taken to hospital following bus crash
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
Driver of vehicle that collided with Richmond police SUV dies
Sha-Ron Parham, 18, has been arrested in the shooting death of a Petersburg 15-year-old.
Teen arrested in shooting death of Petersburg 15-year-old
VDOT says expect delays and reduced speed limits in the work zone.
All lanes reopen after tractor-trailer accident on I-95 South in Colonial Heights

Latest News

A man has been charged in connection to the death of a baby.
Man faces multiple charges in connection to death of 5-month-old
Varina High School.
Police: Student found with gun at Henrico school
Four planets are visible in the early morning sky through the end of April.
NASA expert talks about upcoming space events
Sen. Tim Kaine stopped by Virginia Tech Thursday afternoon to hear from a coalition about its...
Sen. Kaine stops by Virginia Tech to see proposal for “Build Back Better Regional Challenge”