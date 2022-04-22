Man shot in leg in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Henrico.

Officers were called to the shooting in the 200 Block of Engleside Circle.

At the scene, they found a man in a breezeway with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was then taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.