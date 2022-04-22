Man faces multiple charges in connection to death of 5-month-old

EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged in connection to the death of a baby.

On April 18, Emporia police were called to the hospital for a 5-month-old with injuries to the face.

The baby was then transferred to VCU Hospital do to the severity of injuries.

After investigating, police arrested and charged Shatez Damaur-Quadre Franklin with malicious wounding, aggravated sexual battery and felony child neglect. He is being held without bond.

On April 21, the baby died of its injuries.

Multiple agencies are investigating. Police said additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.