Man arrested in connection to shootout at Henrico shopping center

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened at a shopping center in Henrico’s east end.

Police arrested Dae’Shawn Tramaine Singleton, 23, of Henrico without incident and he is currently being held without bond.

On March 28, just before 11:50 a.m., police were called to the 4500 block of S. Laburnum Avenue where individuals gathered around two vehicles, got into an argument, and began shooting at each other in a parking lot outside of the area businesses.

At this time, police believe no one was struck by gunfire. However, one person was hit by one of the suspect’s vehicles as they were fleeing the scene.

The victim of the hit-and-run was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.