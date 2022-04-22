Healthcare Pros
Law enforcement holds community walk in Richmond to address spike in crime

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined forces in Richmond for a community canvass to address...
Multiple law enforcement agencies joined forces in Richmond for a community canvass to address the recent spike in violent crime and the use of firearms in the city’s streets.(ATF Washington)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies joined forces in Richmond for a community canvass to address the recent spike in violent crime and the use of firearms in the city’s streets.

The canvas started around 4:30 p.m. in the neighborhoods surrounding Highland Park.

RPD, Virginia State Police, the Office of the U.S. Attorney, ATF and the FBI distributed tip cards to tell folks about who to report to when they see illegal guns or substances flowing through their community.

The city is also promoting the anonymous tip line GUN250, where residents can report people who have illegal firearms in their possession.

RPD says the event is ultimately about engaging the community to help prevent violent crimes before they happen.

