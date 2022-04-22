Friday Forecast: Gorgeous with lots of sunshine
Best weather day of the week with more pleasant weather to come
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A gorgeous Friday is on tap with dry and warm or hot weather this weekend.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Best weather day of the week.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Cooler temperatures near the bay-- could get stuck in the 60s. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain likely. 1/2 to 1″ rain likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s.
FIRST ALERT: Cold air moves in again that could bring lows in the 30s Thursday and possibly Friday morning
Thursday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.
