Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Friday Forecast: Gorgeous with lots of sunshine

Best weather day of the week with more pleasant weather to come
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A gorgeous Friday is on tap with dry and warm or hot weather this weekend.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Best weather day of the week.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Cooler temperatures near the bay-- could get stuck in the 60s. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain likely. 1/2 to 1″ rain likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Cold air moves in again that could bring lows in the 30s Thursday and possibly Friday morning

Thursday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
4 students, 2 adults injured in Chesterfield bus crash
VDOT says expect delays and reduced speed limits in the work zone.
Roadwork finished after tractor-trailer crash damages part of I-95
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
Driver of vehicle that collided with Richmond police SUV dies
Michael Allen Kersey
Man wanted for construction fraud taken into custody
Tara Drooker
Former Christian school teacher to serve no time for sexual relationship with student

Latest News

Forecast: Pleasant spring weather for a few days
Forecast: Pleasant spring weather for a few days
Forecast: Pleasant spring weather for a few days
Thursday Forecast: Gorgeous spring weather for a few days
Thursday Forecast: Gorgeous spring weather for a few days
Thursday Forecast: Gorgeous spring weather for a few days
Thursday Forecast: Gorgeous spring weather for a few days