Fairfield Area Library set to host Earth Day & Energy Fair in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Friday is Earth Day, and Henrico County is celebrating with an Earth Day and Energy Fair.

Join us from 3-6 p.m. tomorrow for the Henrico County Earth Day & Energy Fair at Fairfield Area Library. The free... Posted by Henrico County Government on Thursday, April 21, 2022

It will happen at the Fairfield Area Library from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

The event will feature live music, giveaways, and food trucks. Residents can also learn about solar power, energy efficiency, and recycling.

For the kids - the library will also host a reading of Dr. Suess’ “The Lorax” at 4:30 p.m.

