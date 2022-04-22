Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Despite pandemic’s hit on supply chains, business is booming at the Port of Virginia

The Port of Virginia’s Virginia International Gateway facility in Portsmouth
The Port of Virginia’s Virginia International Gateway facility in Portsmouth(Port of Virginia)
By Robert McCabe
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Not long into his “State of the Port” address before a packed oceanfront hotel ballroom in Virginia Beach, Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director Stephen A. Edwards shared a journalist’s comment to him: “Congratulations on being the least newsworthy port.”

During a tumultuous 2021 that included an unrelenting pandemic, widespread supply-chain dysfunction and scores of ships marooned off some U.S. ports, particularly on the West Coast, no news, in port circles, really did become good news — at least in Virginia.

Container-volume growth at the port jumped 25 percent over the previous year, making it the fast-growing port in the country, on a percentage basis, Edwards told about 460 people in his roughly 40-minute address, his first since taking over the helm of the port in January 2021.

Last year, Virginia moved more than 3.5 million containers measured in 20-foot-long units — known as “TEUs” — its most productive year ever.

While other big East Coast ports also saw double-digit growth last year — New York/New Jersey, the largest, moved nearly 9 million TEUs, an 18.5 percent jump, while Savannah, the second-largest, moved 5.6 million units, a 19.8 percent increase — Virginia’s percentage gain beat the competition.

“This is an industry that normally grows as a factor of GDP, 1 to 1.5 times GDP is what our industry normally grows at,” Edwards said. “We’re not supposed to grow at 25 percent…So this is extraordinary growth within our industry.”

While port congestion worldwide was and continues to be a big story, Virginia has managed to pull through relatively unscathed.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
4 students, 2 adults injured in Chesterfield bus crash
VDOT says expect delays and reduced speed limits in the work zone.
Roadwork finished after tractor-trailer crash damages part of I-95
Varina High School.
Police: Student found with gun at Henrico school
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
Driver of vehicle that collided with Richmond police SUV dies
Michael Allen Kersey
Man wanted for construction fraud taken into custody

Latest News

Virginia State University in Ettrick.
Virginia State University to break ground on $120 million academic building
The event will feature live music, giveaways, and food trucks. Residents can also learn about...
Fairfield Area Library set to host Earth Day & Energy Fair in Henrico
Bryant Wilkerson
Second convicted felon who escaped mental hospital arrested in Norfolk
Happy Earth Day!
News to Know for April 22: Bus crash sends students, adults to the hospital; Monument Ave. 10K tomorrow; Happy Earth Day