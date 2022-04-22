Healthcare Pros
D.C. woman jumps from eighth-story window to escape attack

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WWBT) -A D.C. woman is seriously injured after jumping from an eight-story window to escape what police are calling a domestic incident late Thursday. The man allegedly responsible for assaulting her was arrested.

According to NBC4, the woman jumped from the building in fear. D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue after 7 p.m. after a woman suffered injuries in a long fall. She landed on a landscaped area next to the building.

Police released information Friday morning saying her alleged attacker tied her hands and feet together but she was still able to get away. Her legs were still bound when she was found.

The woman was taken to a trauma center after the fall in critical but stable condition as of Thursday.

NBC4 says 22-year-old Kylee Jamal Palmer of Northwest D.C., was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill, possession of an unregistered gun and possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device. Police say Palmer was armed with a “rifle-style ghost gun.”

Police then searched for the woman and Palmer’s 1-year-old son. He was later found safe.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

