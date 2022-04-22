Healthcare Pros
Crews battle large fire near Fort Pickett

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NOTTOWAY Co., Va. (WWBT) - Multiple fire crews battled a large fire after straw bales caught on fire near Fort Pickett.

According to officials, a shed with multiple large bales of switchgrass, tractors and other machinery caught on fire on Thursday afternoon.

Crews had to set up a rural water supply relay from two fire hydrants on Fort Pickett.

Multiple private companies also helped with moving burning bales into an open area so they could be extinguished.

Crews were expected to stay on scene throughout the night.

