Coyotes wandering in broad daylight alarm Richmond residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s springtime in Richmond and with spring comes new critters crawling about the city. The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications has started getting calls about coyotes wandering in the daylight, luckily these animals aren’t a problem most of the time.

According to the Dept. of Wildlife Resources, coyotes are all throughout Virginia in rural, suburban and urban areas. Although they are primarily nocturnal, coyotes oftentimes are seen in daylight during spring and summer months to search for food to feed pups.

DWR says that contrary to popular belief, seeing a coyote during the day does not mean it has rabies. Coyotes actually are very secretive and do their best to avoid humans.

The department says the best way to prevent coyotes from becoming a problem is to avoid giving them a reason to come near your home like closing off any openings under or near your building to prevent them from being used as den sites.

Learn more on how to cohabitate with a coyote here.

Anyone facing issues with a coyote can call the Wildlife Conflict Helpline at 855-571-9003.

