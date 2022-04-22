Clark Springs ready for Fox Elementary move-in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In less than four weeks, Richmond Public Schools has brought Clark Springs Elementary back to life and ready for Fox Elementary students and teachers of to move in.

Since March 24, crews and vendors have worked around the clock replacing exterior doors, cleaning floors and getting 24 classrooms ready for learning.

The last time a class was taught at Clark Springs was back in 2013.

Classroom furniture has been updated and four additional classroom spaces have been created using partitions due to the size of Fox Elementary.

Plumbing and internet capabilities have been updated, ceiling tiles have been replaced, each wall has a fresh coat of paint and the mold issues have been addressed.

“The company [we work with] recommended that we just scrub that area so that’s what we’re doing now,” Dana Fox, head of construction for RPS, said. “That started yesterday and we’ll finish up tomorrow and then we’ll have another mold test done just in that small space on Monday and that will finalize everything. But the significant areas of concern have been addressed and they’re where they should be.”

Fox says as of Friday crews working on finishing touches like relocating furniture and laying down all new rugs for each classroom.

The school division is now just waiting to hear from the school board on when Fox can officially move in.

It’s a decision the board wanted to make with the Fox community involved, so surveys have been sent out to staff and families on when they would like to move.

The results of staff showed 69% are ready to move once again and finish off the school year at Clark Springs.

“A survey went out to Fox families on Tuesday or Wednesday night asking Fox families the same questions and from those two surveys, whatever the prevailing opinion will be shared with the school board,” Sarah Abubaker, spokesperson for RPS, said.

Abubaker said the school board will likely take a vote on Monday on if Fox will finish off the year at Clark Springs.

If it happens, teachers would be able to move in the last weekend of April and students would begin classes on May 4th.

Whichever decision is made Fox says more work will continue this summer to make sure the school is beyond ready for next school year.

“This is a temporary space for Fox Elementary but we also understand that it’s going to be the remainder of the elementary career for some students and that it will also be the beginning of the elementary career for some students,” Fox said. “so I think its important to say that this is going to be a positive space and a wonderful space to have.”

